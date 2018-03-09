Meet 'ADAN': Another Promising Artiste Set To Take Over The industry

Derick Ntow Adu popularly known as Adan, is a multi-talented Jos born Hihop and hiplife artiste.and His blend of music and lush vocals has made him a growing sensation.

The artiste started music at a very early age and decided to go professional after his university education.He became more prominent figure in 2007 when he released songs like asemka,obra and Jefe which quickly caught the attention of music lovers and critics alike.

He was formerly signed to 3Beye records with aim of projecting t the brand in a Music Group dubbed 3Beye in the year 2007.

His unique sound, Afro-fusion, has set him apart from his contemporaries.The artiste is not entirely new to the industry for those in the know,

as he has worked with some big names but he draws his influence from maetros like osibisa,Amakye dede and like of the people who paved the way for Ghana music to be celebrated.

After churning out an impressive array of singles , he is yet to unleash a road to easter banger titled “Millionaire' a song that reflects its title perfectly. It is a sweet and sticky jam that is perfect for the hardworking youth. and it will definately have a surprise release online, watch out for Millionaire.