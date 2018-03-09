Citi FM's HeritageCaravan Day 4: Patrons tour Mole Park, Laribanga Mosque

On the fourth day of Citi FM’s Heritage Caravan, patrons had the rare opportunity of taking a safari ride and seeing very huge elephants at the Mole National Park in the Northern Region.

Patrons saw these elephants right at the time they were feasting on the fresh grass around one of the biggest ponds beneath the Zaina Lodge at the park.

Other elephants were also spotted in the pond.



One of the highlights at the park was the wonderful ride in the safari vans which gave a good view of antelopes, monkeys, birds and other animals.

Patrons who couldn’t hold their excitement, described the moment as thrilling, awesome, fascinating and naturally beautiful.

From the Mole National Park, the Heritage Caravan went to the Laribanga Mosque, Northern Region.