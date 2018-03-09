Celebrity Ride With Zionelix Show Premieres On Angel TV Tomorrow

Popular Youtube entertainment programme, Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix will start showing on Angel TV soon.

The weekly program premieres this Saturday, March 10 on Angel TV and it will be shown each Saturday at the same time.

On ‘Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix’, the blogger and on-air personality hosts top Ghanaian stars for an executive drive around town. The 30-minute program will see the two; host and celebrity guest engage in an interesting chat among other fun activities on the road to entertain viewers.

The new intriguing ‘Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix’ show premiering on the Angel Group of Companies-owned TV station will hosts several top Ghanaian entertainers.

Renowned Ghanaian entertainment personalities who have appeared on the carpool show include Vivian Jill Lawrence, Efya, Bill Asamoah, James Gardiner, Obaapa Christy, Kuami Eugene, Joe Mettle, Kwaku Manu, Papa Kumasi, Tracey Boakye, Moesha Buodong, Piesie Esther, Mzbel, Dblack, D.cryme and many others.

The host, Zionfelix known in private life as Adomako Felix is a vivacious and hardworking, award-winning blogger and radio personality.