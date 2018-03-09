Citi FM's HeritageCaravan Patrons Lay Wreath At Ebony’s Accident Spot

Patrons of the Heritage Caravan, Citi FM's seven-day road trip across Ghana, on Friday, laid a wreath at the spot where dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns lost her life.

Ebony, along with two others, died on Thursday, February 8, 2018 on the Sunyani-Kumasi road in a gory car accident .

Her funeral has been slated on March 24, 2018 at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

Patrons were in a very solemn mood when they made a stop at Nyamebekyere in Ashanti region to lay the wreath.

The Caravan was on its way to the Western Region after spending a day in the Brong Ahafo Region.

After laying the wreath, the patrons prayed for the departed souls of the dancehall queen and her two companions.

They expressed their displeasure about the number of potholes on that stretch and called on government to ensure the road is immediately fixed to forestall further accidents.

The Heritage Caravan is a road trip across Ghana organized by award-winning tourism-inclined media house, Citi FM.

The Caravan has so far made stops in the Volta, Northern, Upper West, Ashanti and Brong Ahafo Regions visiting some scenic sites in those regions.

This year's Heritage Caravan began on March 4, 2018 in Accra with patrons expected to be back tomorrow, March 10, 2018.