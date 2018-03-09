Actress Mcbrown Hits One Million Followers On Instagram

Versatile actress, scriptwriter, and film director, Mrs Nana Ama Mcbrown Mensah has hit one million followers on Instagram.

The screen goddess successful entrepreneur joins a few Ghanaian celebrities who have reached this number of follower on Instagram.

Mcbrown, has been the favourite female artiste by a number of Ghanaians since his emergence in the movie industry.

She has starred in an uncountable number of movies both in the Twi and English scenes.