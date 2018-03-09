Behind The Scenes Images Of Lil Win's Akyiriasem Video Pop Up

Imagesfrom the video shoot of Lil Win's fast trending hit, -Akyiriasem' (End Result) has started circulating on social media.

Aspects of the images have Lil Win dress like a judge with his files under his armpits while other aspects show a court room situation where Lil Win acts as a judge.

SeancityGh close source from the camp of the successful actor and musician has it that the video will be ready for the public anytime soon.

'Akyiriasem' warns Ghanaians to be weary of some dubious ways of gaining wealth and acquiring what does not belongs to them.

According to Lil Win, the End Results of a dubious way of gaining wealth and acquiring what does not belongs to them is very appalling and that people should refrain from such acts.

Lil Win has been very successful with music as all his singles have been a talk of the country.