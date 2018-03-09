Secular Singer, Chemphe, Turns Pastor; Set To Release Gospel Album

Chemphe is back from his musical hiatus with a bang. It is fresh! It is anointed! A new wine! And it is a new single from his yet to be released ‘River Of God’ album.

This conversion may look and sound unexpected to a lot of people but the owner of the song ‘Mi Do, Yesu’ (Jesus My Love) believes “this is long overdue”, Henry Agyekum-Chemphe, better known as Chemphe, said in a statement to Myjoyonline.com .

The silky smooth-voiced crooner has had amazing moments. ‘No Pampanaa’, ‘Why You Dey Beat Am’, ‘One People’, ‘Number One’ and ‘Left Over’ are some of his amazing hits.

Through the span of his over a decade-long career, the prolific songwriter and Rhythms and Blues musician has treated and entertained people with non-provoking lyrical songs and is confident that, now that he has found his calling and purpose, he is in a better position to do what God wants him to.

His new gospel song, ‘Mi Do, Yesu’, according to him, was birthed from an encounter with God while he led worship in a church service and revealed his love for Jesus and his willingness to say yes to His will.

“It further expresses a deep posturing of who I am with Him and in His presence. This is written on my heart as a daily surrender because am totally surrendered to Him,” Chemphe said. And just like the biblical disciples, the urban life music star is prepared to take up the cross and follow Jesus.

It is worthy of mention that Chemphe does not only minister in music. The young talent is also a minister of the word and currently a Pastor at the Impact House in Tema.

He believes this is purely his calling and as such, “there is no going back for me.”

Despite the financial aridness in the gospel industry, Chemphe says “there’s is no better life for me than to do what I’ve been sent here to do and the lives of generations depend on it.”

‘Mi Do, Yesu’ is produced by Kpabitey Kofi for Byte Productions and mixed & mastered by Kaywa for Highly Spiritual Music.