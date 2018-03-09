People Want To Tarnish My Image - Joyce Blessing Weeps On Radio

Joyce Blessing

2018 VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year nominee Joyce Blessing shed tears on Thursday in a discussion on Accra based radio Onua FM.

The " I Swerve You " hitmaker who was addressing issues concerning her accident which occurred on 25th December last year could not come to a halt without tears flowing down her eyes.

Joyce poured her heart out on how sad she felt with the way some Ghanaians reacted to her accident news not taking into consideration the psychological trauma she was experiencing at that time. She said the event organiser Kwasi Ernest who happens to be her former manager attacked her management Zylofon Media for a total refund of the money she was supposed to be paid with for her performance while she was receiving treatment at the hospital and even went ahead and channelled information that her accident was just a publicity stunt.

The gospel crooner said some people in the industry just want to tarnish her image because they have realised she has abruptly risen in her music endeavors. She added that she is not happy with the false fabrications people make about her which are intended to tarnish her image.

Joyce Blessing who was interviewed among other gospel singers including Emelia Arthur, Mawuena, and a few by Gifty Osei as part of commemorating the International Women's Day advised that people do away with negativity and rather support their ministry.