Top DJs, Artistes, Ready For Ghana DJ Awards

Two of Europe best DJs, one Nigerian DJ and some selected Ghanaian DJs will share a stage at this year's edition of the annual Ghana DJ Awards slated for May in Accra.

Merqury Quaye, organiser of the awards ceremony, disclosed that this year's event is determined to give Ghanaians the best entertainment the world could offer.

He said all the DJs billed to perform at the upcoming awards ceremony are ready to give out their best on stage.

According to him, the date and venue for the upcoming Ghana DJ Awards, which is powered by Merqury Republic Events, will be made public during the launch on March 24.

In a chat with BEATWAVES, Merqury Quaye hinted that invitations have also been sent to some Europe-based event organisers and artistes' managers who have shown interest in investing in the country's creative industry to grace the event.

He revealed that the invited international DJs will be unveiled at the launch, adding that the launch will also be used to officially unveil the nominees for the 2018 awards.

Also to be revealed at the launch will be the all new-exciting prize package for winners at this year's edition of the awards, sponsors of the event, among others.

Merqury Quaye stated that this year's event is enjoying some corporate interest due to the number of packages put in place to entertain music fans.

“We have a lot of giveaway packages like T-shirts, caps, key holders, mobile call credits and many more for the fans this year,” he said.

The Ghana DJ Awards is aimed at promoting and rewarding the best achieving Ghanaian radio, night club and 'recognised' mobile DJs and also to create a loyal patronage for disc jockey-driven events.

It also seeks to generate exciting activities or promotions that will help sustain public interest in the art of disc jockeying.