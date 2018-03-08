Only Unprofessional Male Managers Would Date Their Female Artistes – MzVee Tels Bulldog

Dancehall act, MzVee, says she doesn’t believe in managers dating female artistes in order to manage them properly.

Not long ago, artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, was reported to have said a manager would not succeed if he did not engage in a sexual relationship with his female artiste.

Bulldog told Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM that, “if you want to manage a female artiste successfully, you have to be in an emotional and sexual relationship with her.”

Reacting to Bulldog’s assertions, MzVee disagreed with Bulldog’s notion, insisting that it is unprofessional to do so.

"I don’t agree with that; where is all the professionalism in this? Would you say the CEO of some company has to date his workers so they stay loyal,” she quipped.

“It’s not a guarantee that if you get married to someone you work with it will go well; I don’t understand the idea,” she told Andy Dosty. -Adomonline.com