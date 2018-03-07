Notes From The Console: Ms Forson's 'Bum' Won't Win Her A VGMA

Undoubtedly one of the finest record labels in Ghana the past year, Ruff Town Records has produced one of the most unforgettable acts the music industry has seen, Ebony Reigns.

Ricky Nana Agyemang, popularly known as Bullet of Ruff N Smooth fame, has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he has been ‘cursed’ with musical talent, both as a musician and one who can equally ‘scratch’ out talents from the ground like the fowl does with its claws.

I particularly enjoyed ‘Swagger’ by Ruff N Smooth, released in 2009 under Empire Entertainment. It was simply a jam!

On January 21, 2018, at a ceremony at the Premiere Apartment in Accra, Ruff Town Records and Midas Touch - who have worked hand in hand to manage and promote Ebony - announced the signing of three new talents.

Brella, who featured on Ebony’s hit song ‘Hustle’, talented beatmaker Danny Beatz and then there is one Ms Forson; whom I’m interested in.

At that event, the management never failed to flaunt the heavily endowed backside of the musician. She seems beautifully endowed; a typical Ghanaian and an African for that matter.

It is very easy to get distracted by the body when you should be concentrating on her vocal dexterity. The management kept referring to her bums and at one point asked her to turn her back for all present to admire God’s handiwork. I told you Bullet was good at ‘scratching out talent’.

Late last year, ‘the youngest oldest presenter’, Andy Dosty interviewed Bullet on Hitz FM. It was concerning a topic the show was exploring; whether or not it was difficult managing female artistes.

After his submission, he made reference to a new artiste the industry should look out for, Ms Forson, and described her as having “one of the biggest bums the industry has ever seen”.

At the just ended famous Pentagon Hall Week at the University of Ghana campus in Legon, a suburb of Accra, Ms Forson was pulled on stage to ‘twerk’ to Ebony’s ‘Hustle’ in a performance done to remember her.

Granted, every artiste needs that extra thing to sell him or her; the experts call it branding. Ms Forson’s career has barely started. I am certain management is launching a strong entry into the industry, but her ‘backside’ has already been sold to us.

I hope above all things that her voice and craft are stronger than what is being sold to us. Otherwise, no one is going to remember her as an artiste. Unfortunately, the industry will remember her for something else; unless that’s the plan.

Embracing beauty and sexuality is a beautiful thing, and a woman with a great body is an asset. Her craft, however, is a greater asset. It is a MUSIC industry note, not a beauty industry.

Her craft is what will put her on the nominee list of music awards, on honorary lists, on international stages and most importantly on the role model lists of younger talents.

So Ms Forson, the ‘bottos’ is enough, please let’s hear your God-given talent.

-MyJoyOnline