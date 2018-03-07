modernghana logo

10 hours ago | Celebrity

Photo: Meet Dr Kwame Nkrumah's Beautiful Granddaughter

Photos of a grand-daughter of Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah are trending on social media.

Named after her grandmother, Princess Fathia Nkrumah's photos have grabbed the attention of Ghanaians as the country marked its 61st Independence Day anniversary on Tuesday, March 6.

Princess Fathia, who is the daughter of Dr Sekou Nkrumah, is a model, actress, philanthropist and law student.

See her photo:
A post shared by Princess Fathia Nkrumah (@princessnkrumah) on Feb 14, 2018 at 1:56am PST

If you walked a day in my shoes, maybe you would feel love the way I do.â¤ï¸âœ¨

37201813621 8558324616505 1414233108413

A post shared by Princess Fathia Nkrumah (@princessnkrumah) on Feb 14, 2018 at 2:03am PST

HappyðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­IndependenceðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­Day #Independence #GhanaAt60 #PanAfrican #Forward Ever So Someone asked me why I wore a Gele today and I had to remind them that our independence was an African victoryðŸŽ‰

- MyJoyOnline

