Photo: Meet Dr Kwame Nkrumah's Beautiful Granddaughter

Photos of a grand-daughter of Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah are trending on social media.

Named after her grandmother, Princess Fathia Nkrumah's photos have grabbed the attention of Ghanaians as the country marked its 61st Independence Day anniversary on Tuesday, March 6.

Princess Fathia, who is the daughter of Dr Sekou Nkrumah, is a model, actress, philanthropist and law student.

See her photo:

If you walked a day in my shoes, maybe you would feel love the way I do.â¤ï¸âœ¨

HappyðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­IndependenceðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­Day #Independence #GhanaAt60 #PanAfrican #Forward Ever So Someone asked me why I wore a Gele today and I had to remind them that our independence was an African victoryðŸŽ‰

- MyJoyOnline