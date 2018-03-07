GTP 'Signs Deal' With Ebony To Customize Cloths With Her Songs

Ghana Textile Printing Limited (GTP) has signed an agreement with the family of the late Dance Hall Artiste, Ebony to produce cloths in her memory.

GTP will manufacture newly customized cloths with the titles of some of Ebony's songs. One of the cloths which will be used for funerals (including Ebony's) would have a black and red design with the title of Ebony's song 'Maame Hwe' inscribed on it.

'Aseda', the title of her gospel song, will also be used to design cloths for occasions like naming ceremonies.

There will be another cloth for 'Sponsor' and that will be purposely used for colourful occasions like parties.

Information has it that the cloths will be unveiled and released onto the market soon for the general public to purchase.

Ebony Reigns (born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng) died through a car accident on 8th February, 2018

Her funeral has been slated for 24th March, 2018 at the Forecourt of the State House.