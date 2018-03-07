Many Throng Silverbird Cinemas For ‘Side Chic Gang’

A Ghanaian movie titled 'Side Chic Gang' had a successful opening as many movie enthusiasts waited in queues to see the movie on Saturday night.

The successful opening comes in the week everyone is queuing at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra to watch 'Black Panther', the most talked about movie in the world at the moment.

But at the Silverbird Cinemas at the Accra Mall on Saturday, a large number of movie patrons came to see both movies. Some took the opportunity to also take pictures with the cast of 'Side Chic Gang'.

Directed by Peter Sedufia, the movie is about three ladies who quit their ushering job after they found out they could make fortunes by exposing cheating husbands and boyfriends.

They then set up 'Side Chic Gang' – an agency solely dedicated to clamping down the side chick menace. The rest of the story is, indeed, an interesting tale told with a great comic touch.

It stars Lydia Forson, Nana Ama McBrown and Sika Osei, who put up amazing performances. The movie is still showing at the cinema and it will stay in the cinemas for a while, NEWS-ONE has gathered.