Wiyaala Billed To Perform At 2018 Commonwealth Games

Noella Wiyaala has been invited to perform at the 2018 Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast in Australia on April 15.

Wiyaala will perform alongside an all female international group, GRRRL, at the closing ceremony of the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games.

The gifted performer and songwriter, who performed in UK late last year alongside GRRRL, is expected to thrill guests with her popular songs like 'Make Me Dance', 'Rock My Body', among others.

Wiyaala expressed her excitement, saying it is yet another opportunity to promote Ghanaian culture on an international platform.

Reports available also indicate that Wiyaala has packaged her all-time favourite songs to be performed at the event.

The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018) will feature the largest integrated sports programme in Commonwealth Games history, comprising 18 sports and seven para-sports and will welcome more than 6,600 athletes and team officials from 70 Commonwealth nations and territories to the Gold Coast and event cities Brisbane, Cairns and Townsville, to share in the celebration of sport, entertainment and culture.

Ghana will be represented by a total of 72 athletes from 12 disciplines at GC2018 which is slated for Gold Coast, Australia, from April 4 to 15 this year. - Daily Guide