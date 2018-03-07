Amandzeba, Others Rock MTN Music Festival

The year's edition of the MTN Music Festival came off at the National Theatre in Accra on Monday, which witnessed performances from artistes like Amandzeba Nat Brew, Kojo Antwi, MzVee and eShun.

Organised by MTN, in partnership with Slip Entertainment, the event attracted a large number of personalities, celebrities and music lovers from all walks of life.

The event which was organised to celebrate Ghana's cultural heritage through music, dance and poetry kicked off with a massive performance from Amandzeba, who performed most of his popular songs.

MzVee, who took over from Amandzeba, performed most of her hit tracks such as 'Bokor Bokor', 'Abofra', 'Hold Me Now', 'Daavi', among others.

The event reached its peak when Kojo Antwi mounted the stage to put up a brilliant performance on the day.- Daily Guide