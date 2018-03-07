Ebony Can Never Win 'Artiste Of The Year' Over My Son- Shatta Wale's Mother

Mother of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has said the late Ebony can never win 'Artiste of the Year' at the expense of her son at this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

After four years of being blacklisted by the board for calumniating the scheme, Shatta Wale is back into the VGMAs and will face stiff competition from Ebony, Sarkodie, Joe Mettle and label mate Stonebwoy for the topmost award.

Most showbiz enthusiasts have vouched for Ebony to win the coveted Artiste of the Year award - looking at her exploits within the year under review, and how she sadly died in a ghastly accident.

But Elsie Evelyn Avemegah disagrees with this assertion saying, "t here is one thing people don’t want to know…I know the charisma my son has; there is nothing that will pass by him..he is going to take it..no two ways about it”.

“I’m telling you that whatever the case may be, my son is going to take it…so I can not tell you that someone is going to take it and leave my son…my son is supposed to take and he will take it,” she added.

The Ghana Music Awards is an award scheme designed to recognise, celebrate the hard work and dedication of various stakeholders and players in the entertainment industry.

The event will take place at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on April 14.

