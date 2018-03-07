GHAMRO Announces Payment Of December 2017 Royalties

Members of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) will receive their royalties for December, 2017 on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the organization, Prince Tsegah, he explains the delay in the royalty distribution is due to circumstances beyond their control.

According to him, “the total sum of One million five hundred and sixty two thousand, seven hundred and ninety five Ghana cedis eighty five pesewas (GHC 1,562,795.85) was allocated to GHAMRO as payment for the statutory 20% Blank Levy as second tranche payment of 2017 and same was paid to GHAMRO on February 25th, 2018 by the Registrar General's Department.”

He further states that “in line with section 19 of the Copyright Regulations of 2010, Legislative Instrument 1962 which provides for the statutory distribution percentages of 60% for distribution, 30% for administration and 10% for the welfare, the total funds for disbursement to members is GHC 937,677.51.”

The 30% administrative allocation is to be used for the day to day running of the society and the procurement of the necessary logistics for the efficient pursuit of the mandate. Management is therefore happy to inform members of the acquisition of two saloon cars, namely Toyota Corolla and Toyota Yaris, to help facilitate and enhance administrative activities of the society.

From 30th June, 2018, GHAMRO will start the distribution of royalties based on frequency of airplay i.e. (Title Specific Distribution).

As GHAMRO prepares to implement the Title Specific Distribution, members are therefore requested to kindly update and appraise their records with Society before the due date.

For further enquiries please call our hotlines on 0540122325 / 057316811. - CitiFMonline