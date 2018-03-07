Ghana@61: There's Nothing To Celebrate - John Dumelo Hits At Government

Actor John Dumelo strongly believes Ghana has nothing to celebrate as it turns 61 on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

The actor, in a post on Twitter Tuesday, noted that it a total waste of money to celebrate Independence Day when people lack schools and computers to study.

"On 2nd thoughts, there’s nothing to celebrate. Pupils lie on their stomachs to study in Yikurugu, UER [Upper East Region], teachers teach IT with no computers all over the country etc. Yet we budget millions to celebrate 6th March?" he said.

To mark the anniversary, school children and personnel from the security services paraded and matched in several parts of the country.

Addressing a parade at the Black Star Square in Accra, President Nana Akufo-Addo reiterated his commitment to moving Ghana beyond aid.

Touching on the government's promise to move the country beyond aid, Mr Dumelo, who campaigned for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2016 elections, believes that the country needs to set its priorities right.

"Ghana without aid starts with us getting our priorities straight," the popular actor noted.

He quoted Ghana's first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, saying, “we have the blessing of the wealth of our vast resources, the power of our talents and the potentialities of our people. Let us grasp now the opportunities before us and meet the challenge to our survival.'' -MyJoyOnline