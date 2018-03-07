VGMA 2018: Eno Deserves Best Rapper Of The Year – Edem

Rapper Edem has said female rapper Eno deserves to win ‘Best Rapper of the Year’ at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The rapper herself had said she was looking forward to winning the award this year.

Entertainment pundits expect a keenly contested rap category for VGMA 2018 which consists of artistes such as TeePhlow, Sarkodie, Lil Shaker, Kojo-cue, and Strongman.

Eno

According to Edem, Eno deserves to be crowned the winner to set a new trend in the mindset of girls [female musicians] that they can also win.

He added that the rap category has, over the years, remained male-dominated hence he thinks a female winning it would boost the morale of other women who are rappers.

”I think Eno should win to set a new trend in the mindset of girls that they can win. It has become a male-dominated thing and she is doing her best.

"It’s ground-breaking and she has to tell all the women to pull their power cards and make noise so that she can win it…” Edem told Adomonline.com’s Dennis Adu. - Adomonline.com