Beautiful Family Photo: Mahama Wishes Lordina 55th Birthday In Style

Ghana's immediate past First Lady, Lordina Mahama turned 55 on Tuesday, March 6 same day that Ghana turned 61.

To mark the important day, former President John Mahama shared two photos, including that of his family on Instagram and on Facebook to wish his wife a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to a wife and a mother. May God return to you, multiple-fold, the blessings you continue to give us,” he said.

The former first couple has been married for over 25 years and will celebrate their 26th wedding anniversary in July this year.

John Mahama, 58, married Lordina Mahama, born Lordina Effah, in 1992. They renewed their wedding vows last year.

