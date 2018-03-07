Shatta Wale Should Work At Going International- Top Nigerian Presenter

A Nigerian radio presenter and music entrepreneur has said Sarkodie and Becca were very prominent in Nigeria while Shatta Wale was barely known in 2017 in Nigeria.

“When I visited Ghana last August, I did an opinion poll to know which artiste was bigger and I was shocked when I was told Shatta Wale was bigger than Sarkodie in Ghana," Celestine Osemeilu said.

Speaking on the presence of Ghanaian artistes in Nigeria, he told Naa Ashorkor on Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM on Saturday that “if you ask an average person in Nigeria who are their top two artistes from Ghana, they will mention Sarkodie and Becca….Shatta Wale won’t be in the picture,”

Explaining the disparity, the music entrepreneur noted that Ghanaian musicians like Becca and Sarkodie had management companies in Nigeria that market and promotes their music.

He observed that the same cannot be said about the most influential artiste in Ghana now, Shatta Wale.

Mr Osemeilu stated that in spite of the dancehall act’s prominence in Ghana, he might not be able to transcend the borders of Ghana if his team doesn’t strategically promote his brand to the international market.

“If Shatta Wale keeps doing his thing within the shores of Ghana and not think outside of Ghana, Shatta Wale will remain that local Ghanaian artiste,” he said.

The radio presenter advised that acts like Shatta Wale should have alliances and partnerships with management companies in other countries in order to extend their influence.

He added that Nigerian music seems to dominate the African market because their artistes have management deals with companies in several African countries. - MyJoyOnline