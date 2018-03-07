Zylofon Media Echoes Their Business To Fellow Audience In London

Zylofon Media on Monday 5th March 2018 met their United Kingdom audience and potential business partners at the unveiling of their office in London's Berkeley Square.

As published and communicated to the general public across Ghana, the United Kingdom and the world, the hype of the event was arguably worth it salt.

Taking shape right in front of the audience: the unveiling of the office was witnessed by some of the giants in the UK's entertainment, music and promotions' industry, as far as the Ghanaian community in the UK is concerned.

In turns the likes of Alordia Promotions, Akwaaba-UK, West-Coast Entertainment and Dentaa of Guba fame could not hide their joy as they paid homage to Zylofon Media with regards to their creative minds, business-aim and ambitions.

The communication skills of Mr Samuel Atoubi Baah, the head of communications at Zylofon Media was put to the test at the unveiling, as numerous questions kept flowing his way. But he was able to answer most of the requestions if not all.

In his opening address, reiterating Zylofon Media's status quo as a media enterprise unique without equal, Mr Samuel detailed all of their musicians, actors and actresses as well as many of their services to the creative industry although they are a new and young company.

Subject to application and qualification their Zylofon fund is without interest and is channelled towards those who are in need of finance to accomplish their projects.

Mr Samuel said: “Again there some projects that we have started in Ghana, we have the Zylofon Arts Fund where our C.E O Nana Appiah Mensah has decided to support those who have viable projects.”

The unveiling of their office is to facilitate a collaborative connection between those in Ghana and those in the United Kingdom. And for that matter, they are opened to business with creative ideas.

Quoting his C..E.O, Nana Appiah Mensah, Mr Samuel said: “He says I should let the industry folks here know that, we are opened for both business and any discussions, as much as it will be viable for the parties involved.

“Because the perception out there is that in showbiz, especially in Ghana, when one speaks of show business, one might put more in it, but if one is not careful, it will not yield dividends.

“But Nana Appiah Mensah is saying we can change the narrative, based on how the collaboration should be done”.

Although they are opened, their UK office's structural hierarchy is not ready but will soon and firmly be in place with respect to administration.

Mr Samuel said: “ Today is a great day for us but as it stands now, I might not be able to tell you as to who is the secretary or whatever positions there are in our office here in London, but very soon, that will be communicated and published to you.”

Zylofon Cash, Zylofon Dream and Zylofon Arts Club are some of the company's signature products and services among some others.

Given the day being Monday, the event was successfully attended by patrons, some travelling from as far as Manchester and Luton.

The message, stance and signing style of Zylofon Media seeks to establish their profound entrepreneurial leadership within the creative space in Ghana, not just as another media company, but rather a company that is ready to, arguably, dominate boundaries in their field of endeavour.