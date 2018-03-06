Sonnie Badu Honoured In America

Renowned UK- based Ghanaian gospel artiste, Sonnie Badu, has been honoured with three awards by the State of Georgia in the United States of America.

The three awards include the Honorary Georgia Citizenship Award, the President's LifeTime Achievement Award and the Humanitarian Award, which were presented to Sonnie Badu at the opening of the Rock Hill Church in Atlanta.

The awards were to congratulate the 'Wonder God' hitmaker for his enduring commitment to America.

In presenting the award, the representatives of Georgia State capital stated that the Honorary Georgia Citizenship Award, which is from the Office of the Secretary of State of Georgia, Brian .P. Kemp, accords Sonnie Badu every courtesy as a goodwill ambassador in his travels to other states and nations beyond the borders of the United States of America and wherever he may go after to reside.

The President's Life Time Achievement Award was to commend Sonnie Badu for his services to America and those in need, as well as for serving as a model for 'American Spirit'.

The Humanitarian Award was for Sonnie Badu's visionary guidance, exceptional leadership and humanitarian service.

An elated Sonnie Badu took to his social media handles to share his joy and talked about “the uncommon favour of God, saying, “Jesus favoured me, if you see him Thank him on my behalf”.

The award makes Dr Badu the first African gospel artiste and preacher to receive a LifeTime Achievement Award from a United States of America president and also the first gospel artiste to receive the honorary citizenship of Georgia.

Sonnie Badu is known to be a recipient of several awards and honours, with the recent one being the UN appointment.-Daily Guide