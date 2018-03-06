TV personality Jemilla Suleman making big waves in the media industry

Jemilla Suleman (JS)

Another screen goddess, Jemilla Suleman has surfaced and has undoubtedly staged a strong claim in the TV industry. Currently, the host of 'Rendezvous' an interactive Saturday morning show on Accra-based Atinka TV, Jemilla has established herself in recent times as a brand most loved and followed by thousands of eyeballs.

Jemilla by all standards has lived up to the billing ever since Atinka TV rebranded and introduced new and exciting programs.

She has been running the show to the admiration of many, not to talk about her thought-provoking guests who always appear to spice up the show. Shout-out to Adwoa Konadu Yiadom who has been co-hosting with her.

Jemilla Suleman, a graduate of the University of Cape Coast is well experienced in the industry; as a TV Host, Actress, Writer who has featured in an array of activities on screen, she is indeed on top of her game.

Jemilla has featured in TV series such as Shampaign, Office Palava, Solutions Business Drama, Twisted Tips Campus TV and Peep television series.

She has also written Star-Studded Short film series, Twisted Tips campus television series, Saving Benjamin television series, a couple of movie scripts and a book yet to be published.

It appears the Jemilla brand is spreading like a wildfire which is a clear indication that she has already beaten the competition.





Jemilla is here to stay! Stay tuned for more!!

Connect with her on Social Media: