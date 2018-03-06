PamperDem GH Unveiled To Pamper The SugarDem Group

After a successful event by SugarDem GH which saw them cook for men to demystify the notion that women who cook for their husbands are not slaves, some men want to pamper women.

A new group, PamperDem GH is set to organize an event to spoil women in Ghana.

SugarDemGH, spearheaded by Afia Pokua, on Valentine’s Day organized a feast for men.

After the event, the men believe it is time for to return a favour and pamper their ladies.

PamperDem GH, which is the brainchild of Hitz FM’s presenter and producer Michael Wiafe, aka Mic Gizo, with the support of sponsors will host the event on March 9.

“PamperDem GH is a group dedicated to celebrate women for their hard work and unflinching support in their various homes and relationships. Furthermore, we stand to preach and educate women for the betterment of the country as a whole.

"We created PamperDem GH to appreciate women and “fight” against the propaganda disseminated by some feminists who are suggesting that women cooking for husbands are slaves…” Gizo said.

The event will take place at the forecourt of Multimedia Group Limited (Kokomlemle) just a day after the International Women’s Day Celebration.

Some known personalities including Kofi Adjorlolo, Okyeame Kwame, John Dumelo, Prince David Osei, and Captain Planet will “treat our ladies to some massage in the quest to pamper them.”