Free Lady Who Recorded Shatta Wale-Police Video - Legal Practitioner Tells Police

A private legal practitioner has suggested that the individual who recorded the brush between Shatta Wale and the Police has not committed any offence against the law.

According to Samson Ayenini, the video, having been taken in a public place, and in no way obstructing official duties does not constitute a crime for which the police is investigating.

It was reported that the police picked up a woman who appeared in a video that captured Dancehall act Shatta Wale in a verbal brawl with a police officer.

According to Elizabeth Tetteh, who spoke to Joy News' Ernest Manu said she was picked up by the police and asked to identify who took coverage of the incident.

Questions have been raised as to whether recording the incident goes against any laws.

Mr Ayenini speaking to Doreen Avio on the Hitz [email protected] 1 said, “when you are recording in a public place, you commit no offence.”

The legal practitioner noted, “I find it difficult to see any justification or legal basis for which any arrest should be made of the person who was doing the recording.”

According to Mr Ayenini, unless the police are claiming to have been obstructed in any way by the video taken, which he (Mr Ayenini) does not think is the case, they have no basis to arrest the individual.

He added that if in any way Madam Tetteh or whoever they accuse of being responsible feels violated, they may take the police up legally. -MyJoyOnline