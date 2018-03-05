NewSkool Hip-Hop King SK BOSS Drops LOVE OVER HATE

NEWSKOOL rap hiphop King SK.BOSS has finally dropped his highly long awaited single LOVE OVER HATE (L.O.H) audio.

This is no doubt one of the hottest international standard HipHop song so far to have come out of Ghana this year 2018.

Download, Listen And share

LET THERE BE INTERNATIONAL STANDARD HIPHOP & THERE WAS OR IS NEWSKOOL HIPHOP KING SK.BOSS.