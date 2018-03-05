modernghana logo

8 hours ago | General News

Citi FM's #HeritageCaravan Heads For Kumasi

Citi FM’s Heritage Caravan departed from the Volta Regional capital, Ho today, [Monday] March 5, 2018 for Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region.

The Caravan will travel eight hours to the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

In Kumasi, the Heritage Caravan will visit two historical museums, the Military Museum and the Manhyia Palace Museum.

In the Volta Region, patrons of the the caravan visited, Wodome , a community split between Ghana and Togo.

The next stop was at the Kente Durbar at Agotime-Kpetoe.

The chiefs and people of Agortime-Kpetoe hosted a Kente durbar in honour of the patrons.

Another fascinating thing about the tour of the Volta Region was where the Caravan passed the night, Sky Plus.

From the hotel, patrons had a nice view of the whole Ho township. - CitiFMonline

