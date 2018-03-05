Flash Africa To Participate In South By Southwest Festival

Representatives from Flash Africa in Accra will be attending this year's edition of the annual world South by Southwest Conference and Festival 2018 (SXSW) to be held in Austin, Texas in the United States from March 12 to 18, 2018.

Flash Africa will use the event to promote Ghanaian music, culture and tourism to the outside world.

“Our aim is to help Ghanaian and African music to grow internationally and we are happy we are making ample progress on that front,” the management of Flash Africa told BEATWAVES.

This year's edition of SXSW is expected to attract a large number of musicians, producers, agents, managers, entrepreneurs and journalists from around the globe, who will participate in various events such as workshops and seminars, where topics relating to the music industry and the media are discussed.

The management of Flash Africa is excited at the opportunity given to them to be part of this event which will also witness performances from established and upcoming artistes of all musical styles all over the world.

SXSW, in collaboration with W & R Projects, will climax the festival with 'Sounds from Africa & The Caribbean' which will feature artistes like Patoranking, Kojo Funds, AKA, Adenkunle Gold, Not3s, LAX, The Compozers, Nailah Blackman, Shaker and Mershak.

Some of the African artistes who have participated in previous SXSW events include Sarkodie, Davido, Mr Eazi, Tekno, Ice Prince, R2bees and others.

Flash Africa, a television programme, has been a part of well-attended events such as MTV Africa Music Awards 2014, 2015 and2016, first and second editions of the annual Ghana Music Awards held in UK, One Africa Music Fest UK 2017, among many others.