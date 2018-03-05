Daughters Of Glorious Jesus Rolls Out ‘Back 2 Back Concert’

This year's edition of the annual 'Back 2 Back Concert' will be held in Takoradi, Accra and Kumasi, organisers have announced.

Launched in 2006, the concert which is being organised by Daughters of Glorious Jesus, will attract several thousands of people from all walks of life to a life-changing gathering.

According to the organisers, this year's event dubbed 'Golden Triangle Tour' will kick off in Takoradi at the Assemblies of God in Anaji on March 11, then in Accra on April 15 and Kumasi on April 29.

Daughters of Glorious Jesus will use the event to officially outdoor their latest single titled 'Nhyira'.

Andy Favoured, a member of the organising team, disclosed that preparations are far advanced to make the event a memorable one.

He added, “We are taking the concert to other regions to engage our beloved fans in Kumasi Accra and Takoradi to interact with the artistes, as well as entertain them.

“It will be an event unlike any other, we intend to invest in excellent production and an event execution which will go a long way to promote Ghanaian gospel music and musicians to the world… to enable the outside world place great value on our local gospel music industry…,”

he added.

The members of Daughters of Glorious Jesus have been the toast of Ghana gospel music for more than two decades, and they have arguably institutionalised themselves as one of the nation's finest gospel music group of all time.

The trio, made up of Cynthia, Edna and Monica, will be supported on the night by other award-winning gospel artistes such as Joe Mettle, Rev Dr Mary Ghansah, Ceccy Twum, Yaw Sarpong and others.

Daughters, as they are affectionately called by fans, will stage a two-hour performance, playing tracks from old and current albums.

With over 10 albums and still counting, the group has the most number of songs by a Ghanaian gospel group that is listed among the all-time favourites. - Daily Guide