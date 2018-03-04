Kiyo Dee drops 'Magic City' hit song

Sensational Ghanaian Hip-pop artiste,Kiyo Dee has released his second single titled 'Magic City'

Under the production of Speech Music label,Magic City which was produced by Wood,talks about a City that's all about hustling and no sleep.

‘Magic City’ is a song targeted at nightclub audience.

In an interview, the Young talented musician revealed that,”You have to be confident in what you have created then go ahead and promote it to your target audience

When asked about the VGMA he said I don’t have any issues with them but he feels he should put in more work before thinking of award platforms.

Kiyo Dee who is well noted with the hit single track ‘Lost’ is set to release the visuals of ‘Magic City’ in April.

Kindly listen to 'Magic City' in the audio below!