Ebony's Funeral In Limbo?

The funeral of Ebony Reigns appears to be in limbo as the family is still not certain about the venue.

It was reported earlier by the family that, the late Ebony’s funeral was going to be held at the Independence square.

Speaking in an interview with Kwasi Aboagye ,host of ‘Entertainment Review’ on Peace 104.3FM,the father of Ebony Mr Nana Poku Kwarteng surprisingly delineated that:

“The venue is the challenge, we earlier had the indication that we could hold it at the independence square but as it stands now it has been booked by Aglow international…the forecourt of the state House has also been booked by the Canadian High Commission on that very day,” He told Kwasi Aboagye

According to him, a meeting with the chief of staff has been scheduled on Monday 5th March,2018 to address the issue

The Late dancehall star, Ebony Reigns born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng who was killed instantly in a traffic collision on 8th February,2018 whilst returning from Sunyani to Accra after a visit to her mother will be buried on March 17, 2018.