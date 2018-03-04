Maccasio Congratulates Fancy Gadam

The Northern Region NEA 2017 best rapper, Sherrif Abdul Majeed, popularly known in northern showbiz spheres as Maccasio has warmly congratulated Fancy Gadam on his nominations by VGMA for 2018.

Maccasio took to his Facebook page, the rapper whom most music lovers and industrial players was keen to be disappointed was rather cheerful, saying he was not discouraged.

Read his full congratulatory message below:

I want to congratulate all the nominees for the 19th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. Especially my Brother Fancy for making it to the Nominee list Indeed, their hard work and determination earned them all the nod they have had.

I want to also congratulate Charterhouse and entire board for the efforts in ensuring a fair nominees list. It would only take a great crack to come up with such list.

Also, inasmuch as I believe this year’s nominees list is fair, I want to make a clarion call on the board and the organisers to embrace diversity in the awards scheme. I strongly believe there are great talents outside Accra and Kumasi and a little recognition from the board can shoot them up. I know the diversity I am calling for won’t be achieved within 24 hours but a little effort will do.

And to all my ’69’ fans and ZOLA Music record label soldiers who have been pushing for my nomination(s) this year, I want to say a BIG thank you for the support. All hope is not lost. We can find our way through very soon.

Remember that ‘The Smock Show’ is happening on March 31st. Let’s make history again. Let’s fill up the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium! I love you all!!!