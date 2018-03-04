Northern Music Industry In Crisis

The VGMA controversies has already started as some artist are not able to to make it to their target categories. Music lovers especially in the northern part of Ghana believe their stars are cheated.

Maccasio and Fancy Gadam who are said to be the backbone of northern music has failed to make it to their target category.

Fancy Gadam who was confident of making it to the AOTY category has been left disappointed. His track dubbed‘Total cheat’ which was one of the biggest songs in 2017 wasn’t nominated in Best Collaboration Song and video of the year.

Maccasio on the other hand was one of the emerging artists who worked tirelessly under the year of review. He was able to put up his own shows and recorded not less than 15k attendance in each. He also rereleased hit tracks like ‘inside’ ft Zeal of VIP,’Barawo ft Career and many more making him the only artist northerners will aiming to see in new artist category but he couldn’t also make it there.

So many music lovers, presenters and blogger from northern part of Ghana has expressed disappointment in the credible awards scheme.

Gerry Gee popularly known as ‘De General’ is a the drive time host at angel fm has also lamente on the issue.

He writes, “Isn’t it so disgusting and breaking to see this two champs doing everything possible to put Northern Music on the map of Ghana whilst we that are supposed to help them are here throwing jabs and teasing them because they failed to grab nominations on various categories or at all.

Maccasio has done a lot in the year of review, filling up stadium and bringing out an album which all this qualifies him to be nominated but rather unfortunate he couldn’t get any nomination but that doesn’t say he isn’t a champ or isn’t good enough. He is our very own and he needs our support and encouragement to get him going so next year he puts in much effort to be able to get into it.

He really deserved to be in the New Artist Of The Year but best known to charter house as to why he didn’t get that.

Fancy Gadam on his own made a lot this year by penetrating with hit songs and events. We were all looking forward for him in this various of categories 'Artist of the year, Best Video of the year, Best collaboration of the year' which he wasn’t nominated but bagged two nominations which are 'Song of the year and best hiplife song of the year'.

Northern Region is in crises as I foresee now because we have turned to be our own enemies because we found ourselves in different camps which is very bad. Our own industry players like radio and TV presenters, bloggers and others stand against us and talk ill of us instead of using that time to help grow the industry. We advocate for other arts out of our line for reasons best known to us but when things go wrong and same people criticize the credibility of the awards. Are we real or just hypocrites? Are we doing good or bad to ourselves? Let’s leave it to the public to judge us.

Last year when Fancy won the Best New Artist Of the Year, it went for whole Northern sector which brought limelight to us to pave way for the other artist to also penetrate. So we all should have advocate for fair treatment of North if indeed they claim its Ghana Music Awards but not Accra music awards. No wonder all artist wants to move to stay in Accra for their music career. The question we all should ask is, does Charter House have any reps monitoring other regions to know hit songs n as to how the industry there is moving? Because if it should continue this way then the name should be changed to Accra music awards instead. Not only north but the rest of the regions but am basically advocating for north because that’s where I come from and stay.

I see to it that, there won’t be anything that can stop north or our two champs from picking the various awards for the categories if they were nominated for, because last year as Fancy Gadam won served as evidence breaking their record of voting and history will have repeat itself, but they don’t want those big awards coming to North. Let’s come together and stop those posts we put on social media for likes and comments and the cheap fame we want and come together to win big when we go for national assignment but when it’s time for our local awards we do such for our various arts to win.

NORTHERN MUSIC TO THE TOP.”

Do you think Maccasio and Fancy Gadam has been cheated?

Source:Knowgh.com/Mushad_Ahmed