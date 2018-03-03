Shatta Wale Bounces Back To VGMAs With Top Nominations

The undisputed champion and reigning Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah, has bounced back to the most celebrated and largest platform of music gratification and recognition, the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) 2018.

Shatta Wale, who took a long break from this music festival following some years of controversies, has made it to some top categories of next month's event.

Two of his hit songs AYOO, DEM CONFUSE are some of the songs that made it.

Ahead of the official nominees announcement tonight at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, ModernGhana can report that for now, Shatta Wale sailed through to the Hiplife Song of The Year, Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the year and Reggae Dancehall Song of the year categories.

He would face tough competition from Samini, Fancy Gadam, Patapaa, Sarkodie & Runtown, Nacee & Guru, Captain Planet & Kofi Kinaata, Efya, Stonebwoy, Article Wan and Mz Vee.

It is likely he would make it in other categories as well.

From all indications, it appears Shatta Wale remains one of the favourites for the topliner at the 2018 VGMAs.

The Ghana Music Awards is a night of music festival celebrating hard work of Ghanaian musicians over the year under review.

It is Charterhouse Production which was established in 2000. The annual awards ceremony also features performances by various artistes on the night.