Diana Asamoah Rolls Out Another Edition Of ‘Abba Father Worship’ Concert

Evangelist Diana Asamoah will be the headline artiste for this year’s 'Abba Father Worship Concert' which will take place on Monday, March 5 at the Golden Bean Hotel in Kumasi.

The celebrated gospel music icon, who is known for popular tracks such as 'Ahene Mu Hene', 'Wo Da Mu Fua', 'Wo Nwuma So' and other popular renditions, will be one of the main attractions at the concert which is expected to attract a large number of gospel music fans.

The show will feature seasoned and talented gospel music stars in the country such as Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Paa Boateng, KODA, SP Kofi Sarpong and a host of others.

The concert will provide the platform for Christians to have praise and worship time with their Creator and packed with great doses of song ministrations.

According to the organisers, a number of personalities, including ministers of God, politicians, music stakeholders, among others, have all been invited to grace the event.

The event which is under the theme 'Promoting Culture Through Music' is being organised by the Diana Asamoah Ministries, in collaboration with Frimprince Music Productions. - Daily Guide