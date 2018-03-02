Maame Serwaa Reveals Her Biggest Career Dream As She Lands 5-Year Deal

After giving her late mother a befitting burial some weeks ago, young actress Clara Amoateng Benson better known as Maame Serwaa has found joy again as she signed a record deal on Monday.

At a press event at Alisa Hotel, Silvanus Records, announced that they had signed a five-year contract with the actress.

In addition to the contract, Maame Serwaa has been given a car and a house, according to officials of the record label.

Frantic attempts to get the label to reveal the details of the deal, as well as the type of car and house the actress was given, proved futile.

Her manager, Mark Tetteh, stated that both parties had agreed not to disclose the terms of the contract.

Silvanus records will be in charge of the management and promotion of the actress’ brand as well as scouting for opportunities for the actress.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Maxwell Amoofia, the movie star expressed her desire to catapult her career to the global scene.

She added that she is working on securing roles in movies produced in Nigeria and all around the world.

Maame Serwaa also debunked the claim that she lacks command over the English language.

