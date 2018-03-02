Zylofon Media Boss Hints Of A National Honour For Kojo Antwi?
Newshuntermag.com
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah has said Ghanaian highlife legend, Kojo Antwi needs to be honoured for his great contributions.
In a recent tweet, the business mogul eulogized ‘Mr Musicman’ for his great works.
He disclosed that Kojo Antwi is his all-time best musician.
“Great Mr Music man’s tunes playing now on Zylofon Fm. Tune in. It feels now like teenage age suddenly. Kojo Antwi is a proud legend. My all times best. Deserves national honour,” Nana Appiah Mensah tweeted.
Zylofon Media Boss Hints Of A National Honour For Kojo Antwi?
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah has said Ghanaian highlife legend, Kojo Antwi needs to be honoured for his great contributions.
In a recent tweet, the business mogul eulogized ‘Mr Musicman’ for his great works.
He disclosed that Kojo Antwi is his all-time best musician.
“Great Mr Music man’s tunes playing now on Zylofon Fm. Tune in. It feels now like teenage age suddenly. Kojo Antwi is a proud legend. My all times best. Deserves national honour,” Nana Appiah Mensah tweeted.
View image on Twitter