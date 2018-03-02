Amandzeba Nat Brew Surprisingly Predicts His 'Mode' Of Death

Veteran musician Amandzeba Nat Brew wishes when the time comes for him to finally bow out of this world, it should happen while he is performing on stage.

The reason, he indicated, would be a remarkable feat to return to His Maker while doing the one thing he loves the most.

“Uncle Ebo Taylor is 87 and still touring the world. So what excuse do I have to sit back and not do anything…? I want to die on stage. It would be beautiful. It would be fantastic, I mean where else,” he said on Hitz FM on Wednesday.

Nat Brew stated that he will be doing a lot of features with a number of young artistes and would even continue to release other songs even when he is no longer doing active music.

The 'Wogbɛ Jɛkɛ' hitmaker commended the works of Kwabena Kwabena and new artistes like Kidi, Kwame Eugene and other young talented artistes he admires.

He also spoke about recognising Ghanaians who have contributed immensely to the country’s development. Some of such people are the families of Tetteh Quarshie. He believes that Tetteh Quarshie sacrificed a lot, including his life, to bring cocoa to Ghana.

Nat Brew added that Tetteh Quarshie could have been arrested and killed while smuggling cocoa beans from Fernando Po to the Gold Coast, and as such the family deserves some recognition. - Daily Guide