British High Commission Pledge Support For Ghana’s Movie Industry

The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Iain Walker, says he will give priority to the movie industry by creating more connections between industry players and famous Ghanaian actors based in the United Kingdom.

He disclosed that an effective collaboration to develop the movie industry and creative arts as a whole was going to play a pivotal role in the development of the country and, thus, is committed to support it to achieve these goals.

Mr Walker gave this assurance in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sideline of the screening of a movie titled 'Paddington 2' at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra.

The movie inspires young people and teaches children to be polite and have good manners.

Mr Walker cited that there is a huge number of Ghanaians in UK who are influencing and shaping society, not just about music and movies, but in all aspects of life.

He again said that the British High Commission invited a lot of schools to participate in the screening, adding that “one thing we want kids to understand is, togetherness is about friendship and that is actually what the UK and Ghana stands for.”

Mr Walker cited that the two countries share common values and “it is important we do not take those values for granted” but rather build the friendship to become stronger in the future.

“I want to ensure that in my time here, we take the partnership to a higher level, but keep what is best about our history; a common set of values and shared view of how we engage with each other,” he added. - Daily Guide