Ghanaian Comedian Goes Blind After Joining Kumawood; Appeals For Support

Veteran Ghanaian comedian, Samuel Otto, popularly known as Ghana Boy, has appealed to Ghanaians to help make his life better after going blind sometime ago.

According to Ghana Boy, he started losing his eye sight months after he returned from the United States, where he was basing to join Kumawood.

Speaking recently to Kofi TV in an interview seen by Modern Ghana Entertainment, the veteran comedian disclosed that, his current condition has made him homeless, despite being a known name in Ghana comedy.

Ghana Boy said his eye problem started in 2007, and has eventually rendered him completely blind.

“My living condition is very bad and many people have neglected me because of my blindness,” he lamented.

I don’t have a place to live and even what to eat is also a problem for me”, the comedian broke down in the interview.

He said he could still pursue job career in acting or any radio station willing to offer him job opportunities.

“I am only blind but my senses are working correctly and can do many other jobs, like acting movies, being on radio, I can do all these things”, he disclosed.

In this vein, Ghana Boy appealed to individuals and management of radio stations, directors and producers of movies to engage him since he still has the skills.

The comedian was a member of early group who starred in the once popular television show, Keysoap Concert Party.

Late veteran actor Bob Okala, Bob Santo, Nkomode and Agya Koo are his contemporaries.