Talent Hunt For Needy & Orphans

Asona Royal Entertainment is embarking on a campaign to unearth talents among youth in some selected needy homes in the country.

The campaign which will come in the form of talent hunt will also help nurture the young talents.

“The goal of the talent hunt is to develop talent, inspire and unearth the music and football passion hidden in the youth,” Christabel Adomako Kye, CEO of Asona Royal Entertainment, told NEWS-ONE.

According to her, her outfit will be looking for talents for music, movie and other aspect of the creative arts industry.

Her outfit, she indicated, is committed to pushing the frontiers of showbiz and it will exhibit that as it grooms and prepares these young aspiring artistes.

Christabel Adomako Kye, who is also a scriptwriter, movie and content producer, has been one of the tireless industry players, who have sought to change the narrative that children who grow up in orphanages have fewer opportunities than their other counterparts.

She has also helped children to learn vocational skills.

“To me, talent is treasure. It is a huge source of wealth given to us by our maker,” Christabel revealed.

She, therefore, encouraged parents, religious bodies and the society as a whole to support the talents of children.