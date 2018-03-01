Let's patronize everything Made in Ghana - Abeiku Santana

Ghanaian celebrated broadcaster Abeiku Aggrey Santana has thrown his weight towards the 'Wear Ghana' initiative by asking Ghanaians not to only wear Ghana , but to patronize everything Ghana .

Speaking in an interview with attractivemustapha.com, he admonished that the month of March should be used for everything made in Ghana

"I'm throwing my support to the campaign and the initiative that Ghanaians should patronise made in Ghana goods and services from food, clothing, music, movies and anything that is produced in Ghana. Let's make the month of March a month that we celebrate Ghanaian achievers"

He continued that the month of March is Ghana's Independent Month and that is when Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah made the declaration that Ghana is capable of managing its own affairs. So if there is this profound statement, let us celebrate Ghanaian achievers and use the month to patronize made in Ghana goods.

The National Commission on Culture and Street Fashion Train declared and set apart the month of March as “Wear Ghana Month”.

This initiative is to promote Ghana’s clothe culture and heritage by encouraging Ghanaians to wear made in Ghana’ clothes and other fashion accessories that are produced locally for both corporate and social functions.

The objective of the programme is to promote local textile industry and reward creativity in Ghana’s fashion industry with the aim of bringing our Ghanaian cultural heritage to light.

The CEO of Kaya Tours,Abeiku Santana a leading tourism agency in Ghana, has vowed to don a Ghanaian print every day for all the 31 days in the month of March – in support of the celebration of the initiative and Ghana’s independence.

He called on leaders and ‘influencers’ to support this laudable idea by the Commission on Culture and entreated media firms to show support by exhibiting Ghana-made and Ghana-produced elements on their respective platforms for the entire month.

Attractivemustapha.com