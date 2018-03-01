Ayorkor To Rock Goethe-Abansuro

Dynamic singer Ayorkor will on Wednesday, March 7 perform at the Geothe-Institut in Accra as part of the monthly acoustic sessions with support from two instrumentalists from the Musical Lunatics Band.

Dubbed 'Goethe Abansuro', it is designed for solo and duet acoustic sessions in a tranquil and comfortable environment, thereby, ensuring one-on-one interactions and exchanges between artists and the audience.

Currently a music student at the School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana, Ayorkor is an emerging singer, songwriter and performer with a voice, which has been succinctly described as sweet as a songbird.

Born Gertrude Naa Ayorkor Adjetey into a family of music lovers, she unconsciously developed her singing talent with support from her grandmother, who was a singer in a church choir while picking up the microphone at every opportunity.

She is gradually making a mark on the Ghanaian music landscape with a number of performances, including sharing stages with Stephanie Benson, A.I, Mr Eazi, Ria Boss, Kojo Cue, Irene Logan, Worlasi, Sena Dagadu and others. As a solo artiste, she equally collaborates with the Musical Lunatics Band as a lead singer.

She is set to release her sophomore EP together with her manager/music producer, Nii Quaye Aryee. -Daily Guids