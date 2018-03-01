Amakye Dede Enstolled As Okyeredomhene In Agogo

Amakye Dede

A ceremony was held in Agogo in the Ashanti Region last Sunday to outdoor highlife legend Amakye Dede as the Okyeredomhene of the Agogo Traditional Area.

Barima Okyeredom Amakye Dede 1 swore the oath of allegiance to the kingmakers and Omanhene of Agogo.

The ceremony which was held at the Agogo chief palace brought together traditional leaders, government officials, politicians, musicians, friends and family members of the highlife musician among others.

In a short speech, Barima Okyeredom Amakye Dede 1 pledged to focus on helping to bring progress and make things better for his people in the traditional area.

In line with this, he promised to revive the Akogya festival, which has not been celebrated for so many years, to help bring a new lease of life to showcase their rich culture.

That, he added, could tremendously assist to boost tourism and create wealth for the people.

Barima Amakye Dede indicated that he would also provide the traditional council with a bus to aid the movement of the chiefs.

Nana Akuoko Sarpong, Omanhene Agogo Traditional Area, reminded him to continue to carry himself with dignity in order to protect the image of the chieftaincy institution. -Daily Guide