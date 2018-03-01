Roselyn Ngissah To Announce Wedding Date Soon 

Actress Roselyn Ngissah is officially off the singles' market as she has announced she will be tying the nuptial knot very soon.

The actress revealed on GHone TV that the only thing that is keeping her and her lover waiting is “I am still praying about it. I need to pray because everything I add prayers to it. Soon can be anytime.”

Roselyn was last tagged with Kojo Rana, a member of the defunct music group, Rana.

According to media reports in 2013, the '4play' actress had been warming Kojo’s bed.

Reports of their alleged secret love affair heightened after claims that they attended the 2013 edition of the Ghana Movie Awards (GMA) together.

Several months before the awards, she was quoted by Graphic Showbiz saying, “I have been waiting patiently for him (Kojo) to propose and to confess to you, I won't even think twice to accept his proposal because he is a good guy and he is someone I would like to spend the rest of my life with.”

But Roselyn made a u-turn to deny the claims.

“I don't have much to say about it. He is my friend. We are not dating. We are just friends,” she told NEWS-ONE in 2014.

On Saturday when she was asked about the identity of her current lover, she refused to mention his name.

The actress only hinted that he is a Ghanaian and “not in the entertainment industry.”

“I am in a relationship and I am happy,” she added. -Daily Guide