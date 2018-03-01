Tiwa Savage Reacts To Death Rumour

Tiwatope Savage-Balogun, otherwise known as Tiwa Savage, has reacted to reports that she is dead.

The reported death of the 'Mavin' singer yesterday surfaced on social media, with so many Nigerians writing RIP on her pictures.

According to a report by Daily Post Nigeria, the death rumour which went viral suggested Tiwa died of heart failure on Saturday.

However, the 'Kele Kele' love crooner and mother of one, while sharing a screen shot of the fake news on her Instagram refuted the report.

She said she is alive. Tiwa wrote,” Mama J never die yet ooo.”

Tiwa remains one of Nigeria's biggest exports to the world.