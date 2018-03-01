I Can’t Be A Politician - Top Actress

Lydia Forson

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has admitted that her valiant personality will prevent her from going into politics.

Discussing issues concerning the attitude of politicians on The Celebrity Fanzone Show, the outspoken actress said she feels sad for politicians in Ghana, stating that some politicians get into politics with good intentions but they turn out to mess up their integrity.

According to the award-winning actress, getting into politics on her part will be a difficult move because she is unable to remain silent over outrageous issues facing the country.

She jokingly added that she might be shot dead by a hater in her own political party for standing out for what needs to be done right.

“If we're going to be clean, the presidency has to be cleaned all the way down. So what we do need is leaders who are bold enough. It's sometimes hard because I feel sorry for some politicians. Some politicians go in with really good intentions but as soon as they get in there…That's why I can't be a politician because they could have probably shot me in my party,” Lydia Forson said on GHOne TV's Celebrity Fanzone.

-Kasapafmonline.com