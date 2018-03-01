Shatta Wale kisses Shatta Mitchy in his brand new Dodge Charger

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah, popularly known as Shatta Wale kissed his wife Shatta Mitchy in his new Dodge Charger after receiving the car from organizers of people Celebrity Awards.

The musician who won “Celebrity of the Year” at the 2017 People's Celebrity Awards in December last year as part of his prize package received the brand new vehicle and passionately expressed appreciation to his fans and organizers of the awards.

According to him, it has always been his prayer to see celebrities motivated by such schemes and awards that provide cars, houses and other important needs that makes life comfortable after a good work done.

Shatta Wale in a video captured by Attractivemustapha.com commended GN Bank for setting the pace and encouraged them to do more.

